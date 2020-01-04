Home

Oakview Funeral Home - Oakville
56 Lakeshore Road, W.
Oakville, ON L6K 1C7
(905) 842-2252
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
St. Andrew's Roman Catholic Church
47 Reynolds Street
Oakville, ON
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Andrew's Roman Catholic Church
47 Reynolds Street
Oakville, ON
View Map
WATTERS, REV. PETER A. G. (Retired Associate Pastor St. Andrew's Church, Oakville, ON, Former Town Councillor, Town of Oakville,Former Trustee of the Halton Catholic District School Board, Former Chaplain of The Knights of Colombus Marian Council No. 3881, Oakville.) It is with great saddness the family announces the passing of Father Peter on Wednesday January 1, 2020 at Wyndham Manor, Oakville in his 92nd year. Peter, loving brother of Betty and her husband Christopher Cobbold, Isabel Shepherd and her husband Richard Trauzzi and the late Bill, Pat and Tom. He will be sadly missed by several nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received at St. Andrew's Roman Catholic Church, 47 Reynolds Street, Oakville, ON, on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 2 to 9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday January 7, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Andrew's Roman Catholic Church. Interment, Trafalgar Lawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at oakviewfuneral.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 4, 2020
