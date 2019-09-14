DENNIS, PETER ALAN On September 5, 2019, a fine gentleman has left us in sadness, with heavy hearts. Much loved by his wife MaryAnn. After a successful career in the financial industry, Peter and MaryAnn enjoyed many winters in Florida as well as travel, tennis and golf. Peter authored twelve books during his retirement. He will be so greatly missed by Mark, Sandy and Valerie, his children and stepchildren MaryAnn and Wil (Julia Lee), as well as grandchildren Christopher, Cathryn, Nicholas, Michael, Lauren, Spencer, Cooper and great-granddaughter Brynlee. Sisters Dru and Pat and many nieces, nephews and friends. It will be difficult to fill the large hole this very special man will leave in our lives.

