FRASER, PETER ALEXANDER With deep sorrow, the family of "Petey" Peter Fraser, announce his passing on June 15, 2019, after a short but fierce battle with cancer. Pete was the beloved husband of Kristin Phillips, loving stepfather of Cameron and Caitlin Bennett, dearly beloved son of Allan and Sandra Fraser, best friend and deeply loved brother of Jeff and sister-in-law Kris. Loved and admired by his father and mother-in-law, Dr. David and Jane Phillips. Loved brother-in-law of Adam, Sheena and Graeme Phillips. Caring uncle of Isla, Luke, Callum and Alasdair and a friend to all he met. Pete was an avid baseball player, lover of music, the Blue Jays and a passionate collector of vintage skateboard memorabilia and owner of the biggest smile and heart. God speed "Petey" Pete. There will a private service. A Celebration of Life will be held July 14th, 12 to 4 p.m. at the Market Brewing Company, 17775 Leslie Street #4, Newmarket, Ontario. In lieu of flowers, Pete's wishes would be a donation to The Centre For Dreams.

