FRASER, Peter Alexander Peacefully at his home, June 15, 2019 at the age of 44, after a short but painful battle with cancer. Survived by his parents, Sandy and Allan Fraser of Blue Mountains, his partner Kristin Phillips and his brother and best friend Jeff Fraser (Kris Lindblom). Peter was an avid baseball player and fan playing locally in the Markham-Newmarket area, a keen collector of skateboards who enjoyed Country and Western music. Peter's endless ability to smile and light up a room will be missed by his many friends and family members.



A private family service was held in Newmarket on June 25, 2019 and a Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Living Water Resorts, Atoka House, 27 Harbour Street W., Collingwood, ON, between 1:00 and 3:30 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to Colorectal Cancer Canada.



FRASER, Peter Alexander Peacefully at his home, June 15, 2019 at the age of 44, after a short but painful battle with cancer. Survived by his parents, Sandy and Allan Fraser of Blue Mountains, his partner Kristin Phillips and his brother and best friend Jeff Fraser (Kris Lindblom). Peter was an avid baseball player and fan playing locally in the Markham-Newmarket area, a keen collector of skateboards who enjoyed Country and Western music. Peter's endless ability to smile and light up a room will be missed by his many friends and family members.A private family service was held in Newmarket on June 25, 2019 and a Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Living Water Resorts, Atoka House, 27 Harbour Street W., Collingwood, ON, between 1:00 and 3:30 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to Colorectal Cancer Canada. Published in the Toronto Star on July 12, 2019

