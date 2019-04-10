HARRIS, Peter Anthony April 7, 1927 – April 4, 2019 Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on April 4, 2019 at Lakeridge Health Oshawa. Predeceased by his loving wife Ruth. Cherished father of David (Laurel), Jacquie, Mandy (Rob) and Tracy (Steve). Deeply loved grandfather of Will, Tony (Katherine), Heather (Adam), Nathan, Zoe, James, Matthew, Allie and Ben. He will be forever remembered for his deep devotion to his wife Ruth, his commitment and love of his family and his great sense of humour and generous nature. Funeral Service at The Simple Alternative Funeral Centre (1057 Brock Road, Pickering, 905-686-5589), on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. Visitation starts at 10:00 a.m. Interment at 2:00 p.m. at Duffin Meadows Cemetery, Pickering. Online condolences may be made at www.etouch.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 10, 2019