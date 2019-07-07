Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter Anthony WILKINS. View Sign Obituary

WILKINS, Peter Anthony Born June 2, 1934, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in his 85th year, in Oakville after a tough struggle with Alzeimher's and dementia. Survived by wife Connie (nee Dale-Harris), daughter Liz Stefan (Dave) and sons Pete and Rob. Loving grandfather of Alex and Mike. Special thanks to Nancy for her companionship and exceptional kindness in recent years. Thank you as well to Ellen and Angela at Post Inn Village for taking care of dad. He enjoyed a full retirement after a successful career at Bell Canada. Peter was an active member of St. Bride's Church, singing for many years in the choir. He also enjoyed a long association with Rotary International. Peter's funeral will be held at St. Bride's Church, 1516 Clarkson Road North, Mississauga, on Wednesday, July 10th at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Peter's memory to the charity of your choice.

WILKINS, Peter Anthony Born June 2, 1934, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in his 85th year, in Oakville after a tough struggle with Alzeimher's and dementia. Survived by wife Connie (nee Dale-Harris), daughter Liz Stefan (Dave) and sons Pete and Rob. Loving grandfather of Alex and Mike. Special thanks to Nancy for her companionship and exceptional kindness in recent years. Thank you as well to Ellen and Angela at Post Inn Village for taking care of dad. He enjoyed a full retirement after a successful career at Bell Canada. Peter was an active member of St. Bride's Church, singing for many years in the choir. He also enjoyed a long association with Rotary International. Peter's funeral will be held at St. Bride's Church, 1516 Clarkson Road North, Mississauga, on Wednesday, July 10th at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Peter's memory to the charity of your choice. Published in the Toronto Star on July 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close