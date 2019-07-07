WILKINS, Peter Anthony Born June 2, 1934, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in his 85th year, in Oakville after a tough struggle with Alzeimher's and dementia. Survived by wife Connie (nee Dale-Harris), daughter Liz Stefan (Dave) and sons Pete and Rob. Loving grandfather of Alex and Mike. Special thanks to Nancy for her companionship and exceptional kindness in recent years. Thank you as well to Ellen and Angela at Post Inn Village for taking care of dad. He enjoyed a full retirement after a successful career at Bell Canada. Peter was an active member of St. Bride's Church, singing for many years in the choir. He also enjoyed a long association with Rotary International. Peter's funeral will be held at St. Bride's Church, 1516 Clarkson Road North, Mississauga, on Wednesday, July 10th at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Peter's memory to the charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 7, 2019