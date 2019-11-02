Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PETER ARTHUR GIDDINGS. View Sign Obituary

GIDDINGS, PETER ARTHUR April 25, 1944 - October 17, 2019 With profound sadness, we announce the sudden passing of Peter, in his 76th year, in Scranton, Pennsylvania. After graduating from Ryerson University, Peter pursued a long and successful career in Industrial Sales. Not one to sit still after retirement, he continued his passion for driving, working for various car dealerships, long rides on his motorcycle and road trips throughout Canada and the US. Led by strong morals, values and character he was the epitome of a good man. He was never seen without an infectious smile and made it a point to engage with anyone and everyone he crossed paths with. Upon meeting Peter, you immediately knew through his genuine kindness and compassion, he had your best interest at heart. He forged many lifelong friendships along the way. You can rest assured, wherever Peter is he's making new friends. Amazing and true, with a crazy sense of humor, he was our Rock. A man of simple pleasures, he loved reading, travelling, spending time with family and friends and TV in the mancave. Dear son of the late Arthur and Daphne Giddings (nee Glenister). Devoted husband of Carolyn, loving father of Darlene Burke and adoring grandfather of Isabel and Eliot. Peter is the cherished brother of Pat Orford, Joanne Pittman and Jacquie McGrath (Craig) and brother-in-law of Keith (Maggie), Kay (Michael) and Kurt (Betty). He will be fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews, Rick, Leigh, Ryan, Adam, Ruth, Brent, Sarah, Kelsey and Connor; seven great-nephews and extended family members. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate a donation in Peter's memory, to War Amps or Heart & Stroke Foundation. Family and friends are invited to join a Celebration of Life for Peter on Sunday, November 17th, 12:30-3:30 p.m. at Royal Ontario Golf Club by Kaneff, 6378 Trafalgar Road, Hornsby, ON (north of Britannia). Colourful attire is most welcome. Sincere thanks to Scranton Emergency Personnel and Geisinger Community Medical Center. Special thanks to Raymond McGarry of Dickson Hyundai for recognizing Peter's emergency and to Kevin Kearney of Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home who went above and beyond, looking after us and our loved one during this tragic event. A Book of Condolences may be found on the aforementioned Funeral Home website. Godspeed dear Peter, until we meet again…

