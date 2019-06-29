BARNARD, PETER It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of a wonderful husband, father and grandad. He will be missed by his loving wife Oonagh, his daughters Kathy (Eric) and Janet (Robert) and his grandchildren Kyra, Anica and Mathew. He is survived by his brother Alan Barnard. Peter will be sadly missed by many friends and family from Canada and the UK. A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, July 4th from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the MCEACHNIE FAMILY CENTRE, 20 Church St. N., Ajax, ON. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Durham Hospice Fundraiser would be greatly appreciated.

