PETER BARR

BARR, PETER Passed away peacefully surrounded by his sons, on August 1, 2020. He devoted his life to loving, raising and nurturing his family. Beloved husband of Eileen for 60 years, who preceded him in death in 2018. Loving father to Gordon (Lynne), John, Stephen (Valerie) and predeceased by David. Adoring and caring grandfather to eight grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. His family and friends were his purpose and he loved you all. Peter grew up and spent most of his 85 years in the Beach neighbourhood in Toronto, and went to Malvern Collegiate. He enjoyed walking along the boardwalk or Queen Street, where he was sure to bump into one of his many friends or family. A celebration of life will be scheduled for a future date when friends and family will be free to attend without risk. To share in a happy memory of Peter and for further details, please visit his memorial webpage at ecofuneral.ca