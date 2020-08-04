1/
PETER BARR
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share PETER's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BARR, PETER Passed away peacefully surrounded by his sons, on August 1, 2020. He devoted his life to loving, raising and nurturing his family. Beloved husband of Eileen for 60 years, who preceded him in death in 2018. Loving father to Gordon (Lynne), John, Stephen (Valerie) and predeceased by David. Adoring and caring grandfather to eight grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. His family and friends were his purpose and he loved you all. Peter grew up and spent most of his 85 years in the Beach neighbourhood in Toronto, and went to Malvern Collegiate. He enjoyed walking along the boardwalk or Queen Street, where he was sure to bump into one of his many friends or family. A celebration of life will be scheduled for a future date when friends and family will be free to attend without risk. To share in a happy memory of Peter and for further details, please visit his memorial webpage at ecofuneral.ca



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved