LePAGE, Peter Bickle Passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer at the Hanover Hospital, on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 87 years of age. He is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Barbara. Peter was a proud and loving father of sons Steve and Richard (Sandra) and to the most devoted and kind-hearted daughter Patti. Grandchildren Michael, Kerri, Brian, Lindsay, Meghan and Ryan as well as many nieces and nephews, will sadly miss Peter. Peter had a long and distinguished career in the real estate industry and was awarded multiple achievement and management awards for sales excellence. Predeceased by parents Harry and Marjorie, and by siblings, George, Don, David, Mary Fraser, Bette Madden and Larry. Cremation has taken place and at Peter's request, no memorial service will be held. A bench will be dedicated in his honour at Southampton Beach so others can enjoy the wonderful sunsets at the beach that he has enjoyed with his family and friends since his early childhood.

