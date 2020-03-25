Home

Dixon-Garland Funeral Home
PETER COXE


1932 - 2020
PETER COXE Obituary
COXE, PETER April, 1932 - March, 2020 Peter passed away peacefully, on March 21, 2020, surrounded by his family, after a lengthy decline in health. Beloved husband of Helen for 57 years, Peter's greatest love was his family and he was a proud and caring father to Lisa, Julie (Madonna House Apostolate), and Susan (Paul). He loved his grandchildren, Aishlyn, Elijah, and Kyla, and cherished their presence in his life. Predeceased by his parents, and his sisters, Jennifer and Emily. He is also fondly remembered by the extensive family of his wife, Helen. Peter was born in Bangkok, and educated in India, Australia, and finally England, where he graduated as an electrical engineer. Peter was a devout Catholic, and a kind and generous person. If desired, donations may be made to Madonna House or to the St. Vincent de Paul Society. Due to COVID-19, the family will have a private blessing. Cremation is with Dixon-Garland Funeral Home. Interment of ashes will take place later in Pembroke, Ontario. A memorial Mass will be held in Markham at a future date.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 25, 2020
