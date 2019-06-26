Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PETER D. PAPP. View Sign Obituary





PAPP, PETER D. Peter (Dezso) Papp passed away peacefully with family by his side at North York General Hospital on June 23, 2019. He was listening to music from his favourite show - Lawwrence Welk. Peter was the beloved husband of the late Theresa Papp (nee Huszar) and is survived by his son Peter von Pappen and his sister Eva Korosztos. He was 93 years old. Peter, a veteran of WWII, immigrated to Canada in 1957 in the aftermath of the Hungarian Revolution. Peter made a life for himself as a skilled mechanic and spent 40 years living with his wife and son in the North York area. In the late 1960s, Peter built his cottage on a remote lake near Gravenhurst completely on his own. It was, and still is, a place that family and friends have enjoyed and was the pride of all his accomlishments. Peter was a gifted handyman, an avid hunter and fisher and gun club member. Peter lived life on his terms and was respected by all who knew him. People will remember him for his quick wit and sharp sense of humour. As well, Peter was a masterful storyteller who was able to entertain and enthral his audience with tales of his life experiences and adventures for hours at a time. He was a true living document of history. Family and Friends may visit on Thursday, June 27, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at R.S. Kane, 6150 Yonge St., North York. Funeral service will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019, at R. S. Kane, at 11 a.m. Peter will rest at York Cemetery. A reception will follow. Published in the Toronto Star on June 26, 2019

