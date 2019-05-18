Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PETER DAVID SANNELLA. View Sign Service Information Morley Bedford Funeral Services 159 Eglinton Avenue West Toronto , ON M4R 1A8 (416)-489-8733 Service 11:00 AM Morley Bedford Funeral Services 159 Eglinton Avenue West Toronto , ON M4R 1A8 View Map Obituary

SANNELLA, PETER DAVID Our family is very sad to have to announce the death of our dear brother and uncle, Peter. He suffered through a brief but intense encounter with cancer. Peter was predeceased by his parents Georgina (Aprile) and Dominic Sannella and his brother Paul Sannella. Peter will be sorely missed by his brother, Michael (Lee Goodchild) and sister, Ann Marie (Paul Ferraro), his niece and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. Although Peter was a private person, you could always count on him for witty stories and strong opinions. We will miss his unique view of the world. There will be a service held in Peter's memory at the Morley Bedford Funeral Home, 159 Eglinton Avenue West (2 stop lights west of Yonge Street), on Thursday, May 23rd, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Peter's name to Sunnybrook Odette Cancer Centre or a charity of your choice.



SANNELLA, PETER DAVID Our family is very sad to have to announce the death of our dear brother and uncle, Peter. He suffered through a brief but intense encounter with cancer. Peter was predeceased by his parents Georgina (Aprile) and Dominic Sannella and his brother Paul Sannella. Peter will be sorely missed by his brother, Michael (Lee Goodchild) and sister, Ann Marie (Paul Ferraro), his niece and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. Although Peter was a private person, you could always count on him for witty stories and strong opinions. We will miss his unique view of the world. There will be a service held in Peter's memory at the Morley Bedford Funeral Home, 159 Eglinton Avenue West (2 stop lights west of Yonge Street), on Thursday, May 23rd, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Peter's name to Sunnybrook Odette Cancer Centre or a charity of your choice. Published in the Toronto Star on May 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close