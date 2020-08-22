KEHRER, PETER DIETRICH Unexpectedly, but peacefully, on August 13, 2020. Husband to Ruth, and father to Suzanne, Peter Jr. (Shelene) and Melissa (Dave). Adored Opa to Kieran. Peter also leaves behind many extended family members in Germany. Predeceased by his mother, Gerda Wagner. Cremation has taken place, and remembrance of Peter's life will take place at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be considered to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada. Online condolences may be offered at oakviewfuneral.ca
.