PETER DiGIUSEPPE

DiGIUSEPPE, PETER It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Peter - a loving husband, dad and grandfather - on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at home surrounded by the love of his family. There are no words that can do justice to describe the incredible man Peter was. Peter (Pierino) was born in Fossacesia, Italy on August 29, 1935, and travelled with his family to Canada at the young age of 13. Like so many others of his generation, Peter arrived in Canada with limited knowledge of the English language. However, that was not an obstacle for him. Leaving school at a young age, Peter started working with a tile company which evolved into him starting his own company building a home or two and then a subdivision of many homes. Peter had told Anna on many occasions that he wanted to build homes. A single subdivision became many in Barrie, Newmarket, Mississauga, Orangeville, Milton, Richmond Hill and North York. It is no wonder that Peter became respected and revered in the home building industry. This eventually evolved and expanded to building industrial/commercial units. His determination and desire to learn and try new things led to the great and successful life that he lived. He truly was a self-made man. Peter was predeceased by his parents, Francesco and Giulietta and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Mario and Mafalda Belmonte. Peter will be fondly remembered by his sisters: Valentina (Mike-deceased) and Lidia (Nick - deceased) and his brother Nick (Diane), his brother-in-law Tony (Jennifer), his brother-in-law Joe (Terri) and sister-in-law Mother Superior Joanne (Missionaries Of The Poor). Peter was our "ROCK". His commitment, devotion and love for his family had no boundaries. Peter was a gentle and loving husband. He will be forever remembered by his wife Anna, whom he cherished with all his heart. In fact, our family was blessed to celebrate Peter and Anna's 60th wedding anniversary this past August. Peter was the best Dad and the proudest Shosho! He will always be lovingly remembered by his 4 children: Marlene, Nancy (Larry), Frank (Michele) and Julia (Dan); along with his 4 grandchildren: Philip, Bradley, Isabella and Juliette. Peter raised his children with unconditional love instilling in them strong values, with a focus on respect, hard work and kindness toward others. Peter had a never ending zest for life! Whether it was ice-fishing on Lake Simcoe or fishing off the dock at the cottage; golfing with his foursome at Thornhill Golf Club; playing Italian cards with family and friends; planting his Early Girl tomatoes in his garden; driving his 1932 Ford car in the annual Thornhill parade with his grandkids; travelling the world with Anna; dancing and filming family parties and celebrations; pruning his orange and nespola trees in Florida and certainly last but not least, enjoying his home made wine with his evening meal. Within that zest for life was the passion Peter had for his 3 Toronto sports teams: being in Maple Leaf Gardens as the Leafs won the Cup in 1967; watching the Jays win back to back World Series titles; and, celebrating numerous Argos Grey Cup victories with his family at the CNE and Dome. Winning or losing, Peter always had that infectious smile. Peter was a man rooted in his Catholic Faith. He was an active member of the Knights of Columbus at his home parish of St. Joseph the Worker and never hesitated to lend a helping hand. His generous heart, cheerful attitude and strong handshake made him a great and trusted friend. He will be missed by all who had the privilege to have known him. A sincere thank you to the LHIN Hospice and Palliative Care Team Staff for your guidance and compassion. Our family is extremely indebted to Father Mario. You stood by our family's side during this difficult time. We are extremely grateful for your gentle guidance and support. You truly are a man of God. In lieu of flowers, Peter's family would appreciate donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada. Please visit Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home website for more details: https://www.catholic-cemeteries.ca/funeral-services/holy-cross-catholic-funeral-home-thornhill/
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 19, 2020.