PETER DOMINIC PURPURA
PURPURA, PETER DOMINIC 1933 - 2020 It is with great sadness that the family of Peter Purpura announce his peaceful passing, on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Sunnybrook Hospital, in his 87th year. Peter will forever be remembered by his grieving wife, Melodee, and his children, Dianne Wiegand (Bernd), Carol Purpura, Terri Suboch (Andrew), Domonique Purpura (Zachary Warrick), and his grandchildren, Danielle (Paul), Jake (Diane), Alex, Cameron (Rosie), Hayley, Jackson and Sydney. He will be missed by his sisters, Joan and Doreen (Eddie). Predeceased by his first wife, Eleanor and brother-in-law, Ernie. Cremation has taken place. Due to current COVID restrictions, a celebration of Peter's life will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada or a charity of your choice. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com


Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
