DVORSKY, Peter 1948 - 2019 With inexpressible sadness we announce the death of Peter Dvorsky on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the age of 70. Peter died peacefully in the arms of his loving family. Peter is survived by his beloved wife Jane and will be deeply missed by his precious daughter Becca. Lovingly remembered by his sister Norma and nephews Adrien (Thi Ngoc) and Gabriel (Carolina). Son of the late Lilly Berenhaut and Leslie Dvorsky. Peter will be greatly missed by his family, his extended family and his many friends. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at York Cemetery and Funeral Centre, 160 Beecroft Road, Toronto, ON M2N 5Z5. Donations in Peter's memory may be made to the Movement Disorders Clinic – Toronto Western Hospital.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 13, 2019