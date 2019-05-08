CARR, PETER EDWARD Passed peacefully in hospital after a lengthy illness on Monday, May 6, 2019 at the age of 71. Predeceased by his parents Edward and Amy Ann Carr and by his brother Kenneth. Cherished brother of Sherry Wilcox and Caroline Axiak (Henry). Will be sadly missed by his nephews and nieces. Visitation will take place at the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home, 30 Worsley St., Barrie, on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by a private funeral and cremation. The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at Waypoint Centre for their care of Peter and support. In lieu of flowers, donations in Peter's memory may be made to the . Online memories and condolences may be forwarded via www.steckleygooderham.com
Published in the Toronto Star on May 8, 2019