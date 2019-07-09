KITTO, PETER EDWARD CASWELL Peacefully at Chartwell Niagara-on-the-Lake, on Thursday, July 4, 2019, Peter Kitto, aged 77 years, of Jordan Village. Loving husband of the late Sandi Mendell-Kitto (August 2, 2017). Father to Scott (Donna) and Jodi (Jeff) Kitto-Ward. Wonderful Papa to Kirsten, Zane and Samantha. Special thank you to the staff of Chartwell Niagara-on-the-Lake for their care and compassion. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stoplight north of QEW), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333), on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Peter to the Parkinson Society would be greatly appreciated. www.smithsfh.com
Published in the Toronto Star on July 9, 2019