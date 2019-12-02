PETER ENGLISH

Service Information
Duffus Funeral Home Ltd - Peterborough
431 George Street South
Peterborough, ON
K9J 3E2
(705)-745-4612
Obituary

ENGLISH, PETER (Retired Owner of the Holstein Journal) Passed away at Southlake Regional Hospital, Newmarket, on Friday, November 29, 2019, age 76 years. Loving brother of Kerry English of Mississauga, Colleen Olsen of Cobourg, Julie English, Barbara Clifford and Margaret Gheyssen, all of Toronto. Beloved uncle of several nieces and nephews. Son of the late Gordon English and Eleanor Garvey. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at OUR LADY OF MOUNT CARMEL CHURCH, HASTINGS, on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. Reception to follow in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish Hall. Private family interment at St. Paul's Cemetery, Norwood. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.duffusfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 2, 2019
