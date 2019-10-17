STALDER, Peter Ernest Peter Stalder passed away peacefully on October 10, 2019 at age 91. He lived an active life until several weeks before he died while in palliative home care. He will be missed by his wife of 64 years Louise Stalder (Snow), and his children Cathy, Bob (Kelly) and Paul (Isabelle) in Kitchener and Switzerland, grandchildren Nicolas, Julien, Emilie and Benjamin, Robin and Philip and Vincent, Michael and Anthony and great-granddaughter Elena. Peter was born in Geneva, Switzerland and emigrated to St. John's, Newfoundland, where he met Louise, a nurse. They settled in Port Credit. A mechanic and tool-and-die maker, Peter had a transmission business in Oakville until retiring in 1991. A Celebration of Life will take place on Tuesday, October 22nd at 2 p.m. at Trinity-St. Paul, Port Credit Anglican Church, 26 Stavebank Rd.

