FANCY, PETER FENWICK August 18, 1932 – February 9, 2020 Teacher, Artist, Author, Historian, Gardener Peter died peacefully in Hospice Simcoe, Barrie. Beloved husband of Betty Lou (Atchison). Loving and much-loved father of Roslyn, Susan (Mario Spadafora), Stephen (France Chrétien) and Karen (Mark Lillie). Proud grandfather (Grampy) of Austin and Spencer McMillan, Greta and Simon Fancy, Sara and Grant Lillie. Proud grandfriend of Amanda and Thiago Spadafora. Private family arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Simcoe, Barrie; Royal Victoria Hospital Regional Cancer Centre, Barrie; or a charity of your choice may be given. Online condolences may be made through www.drivercremation.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 13, 2020
