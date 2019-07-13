GOOCH, PETER FRANCIS Born July 6, 1961, beloved son of the late Rev. Canon Francis and Bernice Gooch. Much loved brother of the late Kathryn Gooch, Peter passed away suddenly on his birthday. Left to mourn and cherish his memory are his brother Dave (Cathy), nieces Megan, Erin (Mark), uncles, aunts, cousins and many friends. Peter lived life with a great love of theatre following his passion throughout his public education years then going on to graduate with a degree in Theatre Arts York University. He enjoyed being on stage or behind the scenes whenever he could. Most recently Peter was employed with the Toronto School Board. His quick witted humour, often touched with a dose of sarcasm, had him often quoting something Shakespearean or equally dramatic with a flare that was uniquely Peter. A kind, gentle, deeply private soul, despite challenges and health issues, Peter's infectious laugh and love for his friends and family remained constant. Interment at St. James Anglican Cemetery in Carleton Place, 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 15. If friends or family wish, donations can be made to a charity of one's choice. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 13, 2019