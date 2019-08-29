CANNON, PETER FREDERICK March 21, 1933 – August 26, 2019 Passed suddenly at home, at the age of 86. Beloved husband of Sylvia. Survived by his daughters Sarah (John) and Nicola (Trevor) and their mother Anne Nichols. Will be missed by his stepson David Leaf (Karen) and his 9 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Predeceased by his wife Valda England and his stepson Jeffery. Peter was a member of the Royal Navy for 16 years before becoming a bank manager. A Celebration of Life will take place at the DIXON-GARLAND FUNERAL HOME, 166 Main Street North (Markham Road), Markham, on Saturday, September 7th from 1-3 p.m. Condolences may be made at www.dixongarland.com. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the Salvation Army or Markham Stouffville Hospital would be appreciated by the family.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 29, 2019