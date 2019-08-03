FRIEDMAN, PETER Age 78, died August 1, 2019, after a brief battle with cancer. Peter was born in 1940, to loving parents Elizabeth and Isadore Friedmann. Despite being a Jewish Hungarian boy born in Timisoara, Romania, and arriving in Canada as a displaced person, Peter's warmth and good humour reflected his cherished childhood. Peter graduated from McMaster University School of Engineering, in 1965. A successful career with Proctor and Gamble, finishing as an Assistant Deputy Minister with the Ontario Government. His zest for life included travelling the world, his chalet, friends and above all, his family. He will be deeply missed by wife Karen of 50 years; daughter Michelle (Steven); son Jay (Kathryn); and grandchildren: Marin, Sawyer, Henri and George. Shiva will begin August 1st, for details, contact the family. A service will be held at the Glendale Funeral Home (1810 Albion Rd., Etobicoke, 416-679-1803), on Sunday, August 4, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Burial to follow at Glenview Memorial Gardens. He leaves this world loving the Raptors and disappointed with the Jays. Donations in Peter's memory can be made to the Meaford Hospital Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 3, 2019