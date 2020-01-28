|
|
O'MEARA, PETER GERARD November 22, 1946 – January 26, 2020 Suddenly, after a short and courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by his family at Grand River Hospital on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at the age of 73. Beloved husband of Patsy (nee Aymer) O'Meara. Loving father of Kathleen (Gavin) McDonald, Michael (Barbara) O'Meara and Mary Pat (Dave) Mottola. Adored Grandpa Peter to Sean, Meara, Neal, Maeve and Wilder-Jack. Survived by his siblings, Paul, Mary Ellen, John and their families. Peter will be fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins, colleagues and dear friends. Peter was born to John and Noreen O'Meara, and raised in Port Credit. He married his high school sweetheart, and went on to become a passionate educator and principal. Peter's love of the outdoors, his natural leadership qualities and strong faith allowed him to lead a rich life and leave a beautiful legacy for his family. My friends, have no fear, my work was done well, In this life I broke the waves and rode the swell, I found faith in those that I called my crew, My love will be the compass that will see you through. The family will receive friends at MacKinnon Family Funeral Home, 55 Mill St. E., Acton, on Thursday, January 30, 2020, from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. A vigil for Peter will be held in the funeral home on Thursday, at 8:30 p.m. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020, at St. Joseph Patron of Canada Parish, 64 Church St. E., Acton, at 11 a.m. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, Acton. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Vincent de Paul, or a charity of one's choice would be appreciated by the family.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 28, 2020