GIOVANOU, PETER February 24, 1935 - September 15, 2019 Peter Giovanou was born on February 24, 1935, in Toronto, and died peacefully at the Lakeridge Health Oshawa Hospital, Palliative Care Unit, on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at the age of 84. Peter was predeceased by his parents, Vena and Stavros Giovanou. He will be lovingly remembered by his brother Norman (Kathy) and sister Margie (Nick, deceased). Adored and cherished "Dedo" to his nieces, Sharon (Sean), Stephanie (Kurt), and Cheryl (Tom), and his great-nieces and nephews, Nikki, Claire, Kennedy, Ryder, Quinnlan and Everett. The entire family extends a heartfelt thanks to all the doctors, nurses and staff of both the Lakeridge Health Ajax and Oshawa Hospitals for their compassion, kindness and dedication. We are truly grateful. Online condolences may be made at www.mceachniefuneral.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 21, 2019