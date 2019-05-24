COPEMAN, Peter H. February 23, 1930 - May 20, 2019 Peter, loving husband of Jean (Iannuzziello), passed away peacefully at Humber River Hospital. He will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by his sons, Neil (Ellen) and Kenneth (Laurie), by his grandchildren, Matthew, Caitlin, Robin, Caroline and Christina, who have many happy memories of their Papa and by his lifelong friends from the Junction. Predeceased by his parents, Richard (Dundalk Ontario) and Pearl and by his brother, Harold (Lois). Peter had many talents. He excelled at carpentry and woodworking and passed these skills on to his sons. Together, they built sets for the annual Hustler variety show. Also, together, they delivered Christmas hampers for the Scott Mission. Peter loved to sing and did so with gusto for many years performing Gilbert & Sullivan with the Canada Packers Operatic Society and then entertaining residents at nursing homes around the city as a member of the Singing Redmen. He was also the President of that organization for a number of years. The family thanks the staff at West Park Long Term Care Centre for the excellent service they provided for Peter these last two years. Visitation will be held at Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W. at Windermere, 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28th. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29th at the Yorke Chapel. Donations in Peter's memory may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Toronto or to a charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star from May 24 to May 25, 2019