NIKOLOPOULOS, PETER HARRY Born October 25, 1929 in Greece and moved to Canada in 1956. Passed away peacefully surrounded by family at his home of the last five years, Union Villa LTC. Missed terribly by his wife of 62 years Stravoula (Voula) and children Harry (Rhonda) and Antonia (John). Beloved Papou to Stephanie, Christopher, Paul, Matthew and Natalie. Great-grandfather to Hunter, Ariadne and Efthymia. His sister in Greece, Athena and niece and nephew, Effie and Alex, are heartbroken. Dad lived a full and passionate life and had careers in aviation, detective work and as a chef de cuisine, always cooking delicious food for family and friends. He founded the Athens Driving School and later worked for Young Drivers. His passions were fierce and immovable, whether it be for cars, watches, style or politics. The family would like to thank the staff at Union Villa from the bottom of our hearts for the kindness, compassion and care they provided. Friends may visit at Chapel Ridge Funeral Home (8911 Woodbine Ave., Markham, ON), on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 5:00 - 9:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will take place on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Panteleimon Greek Orthodox Church (11359 Warden Ave., Markham) with interment to follow at Elgin Mills Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at



8911 Woodbine Avenue

Markham , ON L3R 5G1

