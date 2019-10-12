HAWKE, PETER HARVEY Died peacefully at his home in Etobicoke, on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at the age of 86, after many decades of defying medical odds. Beloved husband of Eunice Hawke for nearly 59 years and father of Janice Hawke (Brad Thompson and his daughter Mya Thompson) of Toronto and Julie Hawke (Phillip Chapman) of Birmingham, UK. Survived by brother Ronald and his wife Pat and his sister-in-law, June. Predeceased by siblings Alexander (Alec), Shirley and her husband Horst and Robert (Bob). He is fondly remembered for his sense of humour, love of baseball and music. His love of biographies meant that he was a dedicated reader the obituary pages. Donations to Sleeping Children Around the World would be appreciated by the family.

