HEMMING, PETER It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Peter Hemming; hiker, biker and tennis player extraordinaire! Peter came to Canada in 1981, from the U.K., where he was an Aeronautical Engineer with Rolls Royce and contributed to the development of the Concord. He worked for Pratt and Whitney, in Mississauga, for 24 years; retiring in 2004. Peter loved his family, classical music, tennis, books, Roger Federer, the great outdoors and anything that flew. He leaves his wife, Susan, his daughter, Claudia and his sons, Joe (Sally) and Michael (Carol Ann). He also leaves his grandchildren, Kayla, Henry and Arthur; as well as three brothers, John (Evelyn), David (Jenny) and Tony (Janet). Peter's quirky English wit will be missed by numerous friends in England, Muskoka, Mississauga and Venice, Florida. The family gratefully acknowledges the professional care of Dr. Russell and his team at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Barrie. We also extend our thanks to Mrs. Kathy Todd at South Muskoka Memorial Hospital who kept us smiling. And, finally, words cannot express our appreciation to the staff, and volunteers, at Hospice Huntsville. They are truly angels. Please join us for a Celebration of Life on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m., at the South Muskoka Curling & Golf Club, 10 Golf Course Road, Bracebridge, Ontario. Peter's family looks forward to seeing you there. Those wishing to, may make a donation to Hospice Huntsville in Peter's memory. Condolences may be left for the family at

