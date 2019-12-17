DOYLE, PETER HERBERT 1945 - 2019 Passed away suddenly on Thursday, December 12, 2019. He will be greatly missed by his wife, Judi of 45 years, and his daughter Alyson (Joe). Beloved Grandpa to Colin and Luke. Survived by his siblings, Patricia, Philip and Brenda and many nieces and nephews in Hamilton and Alberta. Family and friends will be received at Dixon-Garland Funeral Home, 166 Main Street North (Markham Road), Markham, on Wednesday, December 18th from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Funeral services to take place on Thursday, December 19th at 11 a.m. in the Chapel at Dixon-Garland Funeral Home. Interment at Groveside Cemetery in Whitby. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Markham Stouffville Hospital or to Sick Kids Hospital. Online condolences can be made at www.dixongarland.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 17, 2019