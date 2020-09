MacISAAC, Peter Hugh Daniel Passed away peacefully, on September 9, 2020, at the age of 80, after a lengthy illness. Peter was a retired member of the Police Force. He is deeply missed by his spouse Pamela and her family, his son Greg, his daughter Mary Bergin and her husband John and family, and his grandchildren Raquel and Mitchell. We celebrate your life with us and forever hold close the memory of your smile. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated.