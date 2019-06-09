IVALDI, PETER July 9, 1931 – June 1, 2019 Died peacefully, with family and friends, at Hospice Wellington in Guelph. Born in London, moved to Canada in 1968. Wife Elizabeth (aka Pat) died in 2000. Survived by daughter Lisa Ivaldi (Jim Stokes) and granddaughter Kathryn Stokes and many loving relatives. A celebration of his life will be held at La Scogliera, 2277 Kingston Rd. (near Midland), on Saturday, June 15th between 2–5 p.m. Donations to Hospice Wellington appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 9, 2019