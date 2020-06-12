BUCKLEY, PETER JAMES July 20, 1938 - June 7, 2020 Peacefully surrounded by his family, Peter James Buckley, of Tillsonburg, formerly of Toronto, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at the age of 81 years. Predeceased by his parents Peter and Winifred Buckley, his brother Joe Buckley, his sister Joan Legge and niece Mary Jo Morrissey. Proud Father of Maureen McLaughlin and her husband Ed, Linda McNairn, Peter Michael Buckley and his wife MaryTheresa, Paula Abbott and her husband Paul, David Matthew Buckley and his wife Christine. Loving Pop to grandchildren Paul McLaughlin and his wife Mandy, Jennifer Barr, Ryan McNairn and his wife Sarah, Cameron McNairn and his wife Laura, David, Erin and Daniel Buckley, Jason Abbott and his wife Monica, Danielle Littlewood and her husband Matt, and Joshua and Matthew Buckley. Loving Pop to great-grandchildren Tom and Evelyn McLaughlin, Charlotte, Penelope, Arthur and Harlow Barr, Lucy and Owen McNairn, Ava and Lincoln Abbott, and Amy Littlewood. Peter grew up at 82 Greenwood Ave. in Toronto with big brother Joey and big sister Joanie, spending his teenage summers on Lake Simcoe at Willow Beach, where good times were shared together with family and friends including brother-in-law Paul Legge and cousin, Kathy Jarvis, among many others. Along with the mother of his children, Mary Buckley (nee Goegebuer), they raised five children experiencing many adventures. Dad spent many hours in hockey arenas, baseball diamonds, teaching us all how to throw a football, how to dive into the pool and how to swim not to mention tackling Mt. Mansfield. Dad was instrumental in creating the fun cherished with family in Erin, at the farm, sweet 16 parties, family reunions and spontaneous sing alongs. Uncle Peter will be missed by his many loved nieces and nephews. Peter was a salesman at Carlton Cards for 40 years where he had many good friends and associates in Toronto, Calgary, and Windsor. He moved to Tillsonburg after his retirement where he became an active member at St. Mary's Parish and volunteered at the Society of St. Vincent de Paul. An avid Toronto Maple Leafs fan always waiting for the drought to end, "...and remember, Maple Leafs Forever!" Due to current circumstances, a visitation and Mass of Christian Burial of Peter's Life will be held when restrictions are lifted. Instead of flowers, the family has requested a donation in Peter's name to St. Vincent de Paul or a charity of your choice and can be made through Ostrander's Funeral Home in Tillsonburg who have been entrusted with Peter's arrangements. YABBA DABBA DOO!



