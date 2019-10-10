SEATON, PETER JEFFREY Passed away with his family by his side, on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Hillcrest Village, at the age of 76. Beloved husband of Elinor Kirby-Seaton, cherished father of Aaron and Elizabeth Seaton (Shan Lumb), loving Papa of Laura Kirby (Bruce) McIntosh, Jennifer (Luke) Bennick and Caitlin (Matthew) Bolohan and grandfather of Cliff, Clara, Michael, Nicholas, Duncan, Lachlan, Faelyn, Padraig and Mackenzie. Friends will be received at Carson Funeral Homes – JH Lynn Chapel, 290 First Street, Midland (705) 526-6551, on Saturday, October 19th from 6-8 p.m. Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Brooklea Golf & Country Club from 2-5 p.m. Memorial donations to Habitat For Humanity OGN (Midland) would be appreciated by the family if desired. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com A Memorial Tree will be planted by the J. H. Lynn Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 10, 2019