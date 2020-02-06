|
BINGHAM, PETER JOHN Peacefully, at Mackenzie Health Palliative Care, Richmond Hill on Thursday, January 30, 2020, in his 83rd year. Peter was the cherished husband of Betty (nee Young), loving dad of Carolyn Bingham-Tuzi (Rob) and Christine Walsh (Bill Blundell), and loved by his devoted grandsons, Alexander, Kyle and Jesse. We give thanks for all the support and love from our extended family; Bruce Creber and family, Kris Walsh, Brady and Tanner Blundell. He was the only son of the late Arthur and Irene Bingham. Peter grew up in Leaside, where he attended school and participated in Scouts Canada. He enjoyed many years at Camp Kandalore, in Haliburton. Peter did his post-secondary education at Ryerson University, where he met Betty, and they were married in 1959. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in June, 2019. As a young man, Peter joined the Masonic organization alongside his father and grandfathers. Peter, Betty and the girls moved to Thornhill in 1967. Peter loved to play the piano, creating displays, advertisements and campaigns. In 1983, Peter and Betty started their own display business, Bingham Display, which they ran until they retired in 2006. During this time, they moved from Thornhill to Goodwood, where they lived until they moved to Uxbridge. Peter was a member of St. Andrew's-Chalmers Presbyterian Church, in Uxbridge, since 1998. He loved spending time with his family, especially taking his grandsons to car shows. Peter began his journey on kidney dialysis in 2013. With the help of his wife Betty and the team from Mackenzie Health Hemo Home Dialysis unit, Peter was able to do dialysis at home much longer than anticipated. Special thanks to the Nephrology Department Hemo Home Dialysis team at Mackenzie Health, especially Dr. Nathoo and Heather Steiner, Katherine (Peter's home dialysis PSW) for the last eight months, Dr. Janet Morse, for all of her support and guidance over the years. Thanks to the Lions Camp Dorset for six years of camp, focused on dialysis patients, and most recently, the Palliative unit at Mackenzie Health. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Lions Camp Dorset, 64 Holbrook Court, Milton, Ontario, L9E 1J1 or St. Andrew's-Chalmers Presbyterian Church, would be greatly appreciated. The family will honour Peter's life with visitations at Low and Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, Uxbridge, on Friday, February 7, 2020, from 2:00 – 4:00 and 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. Celebration of Life Service will be at St. Andrews-Chalmer's Presbyterian Church at 40B Toronto Street South, Uxbridge, on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Reception to follow downstairs of the church. Online condolences may be left at www.lowandlow.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 6, 2020