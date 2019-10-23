PROCTOR, Peter John A life well-lived by a man well-loved. Those who loved Peter include his wife of over 36 years, Marcia (McDougall); his sons, Richard (Belinda) and Gabriel (Brittney) and grandchildren, Rowan Avery and Arthur Peter James; his brother Paul, sister-in-law Jean, nieces, Cathy (Brad Bowen), Janet (Gord MacPherson) and Lisa (Joe Ryan) and their families; and all of his McDougall in-laws who welcomed him to the clan with open arms. Peter was predeceased by his parents John and Olive (née Schofield) and his sister Joan. Peter passed away suddenly of a heart attack on October 18, 2019, at the age of seventy-six. Peter's passion for life prevailed at school (De La Salle Oaklands), work (principally in the pharmaceutical industry at Syntex and Hoffmann-La Roche), play (golf, travel and many other interests), and in fun times (dancing with granddaughter Rowan). All the friends he made along the way and kept for life will be comforted by the many joyful memories they have of Peter, both on and off the golf course. The family invites friends to share those memories at a celebration of his life on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., at the Glen Oaks Funeral Home, 3164 Ninth Line, Oakville (Ninth Line and Dundas St. E.). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Peter's memory to the Children's Aid Foundation of Canada.

