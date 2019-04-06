Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PETER JOHN SCHOUTEN. View Sign

SCHOUTEN, PETER JOHN On March 27, 2019, loving father and brother, Peter John Schouten, passed away suddenly in his Toronto home at the age of 53. Peter was born on July 21, 1965 to Henk and Jenny Schouten. Peter was the founder of Bucket List Toronto, a meet-up group for the people of Toronto to experience life to the fullest. Peter had a passion for travelling, music, skiing and adventure. He was known for his amazing sense of humour and quick wit. He was a friend to everyone he met. Peter was preceded in death by his father Henk and his mother Jenny. He is survived by his three children Crystal, Taylor and Joshua, his grandson Fenix, his brother Henry, and his sister Conny. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 13th at the Royal Canadian Legion, 1395 Lake Shore Blvd. W., Toronto, ON M6K 3C1 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in Peter's name to his favourite place; Killbear Provincial Park at

SCHOUTEN, PETER JOHN On March 27, 2019, loving father and brother, Peter John Schouten, passed away suddenly in his Toronto home at the age of 53. Peter was born on July 21, 1965 to Henk and Jenny Schouten. Peter was the founder of Bucket List Toronto, a meet-up group for the people of Toronto to experience life to the fullest. Peter had a passion for travelling, music, skiing and adventure. He was known for his amazing sense of humour and quick wit. He was a friend to everyone he met. Peter was preceded in death by his father Henk and his mother Jenny. He is survived by his three children Crystal, Taylor and Joshua, his grandson Fenix, his brother Henry, and his sister Conny. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 13th at the Royal Canadian Legion, 1395 Lake Shore Blvd. W., Toronto, ON M6K 3C1 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in Peter's name to his favourite place; Killbear Provincial Park at www.friendsofkillbear.com All donations will go to park projects that will enhance the experience for visitors. "When I eventually leave this world, I want to be known as the person who lived, not the person that died." - Peter Schouten Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close