UNDERDOWN, PETER JOHN Aged 89. On Tuesday, September 22, 2020, Peter Underdown passed away peacefully, with family at his side, after a short battle with cancer. He was a loved and admired father, grandfather and friend. He was known for his patience, sharp wit and never-ending knowledge of just about anything. Born in London, England, on January 12, 1931, he achieved the distinction of Flight Lieutenant in the RAF at the young age of 19. Years after surviving a remarkable flight accident and fall from 2,000 feet, he retired from the RAF at age 38. Peter had met his future bride while stationed in Germany and immigrated with his young family to Toronto in 1969, where he enjoyed a 25-year career as a Systems Analyst. He was an avid bridge player, who for decades enjoyed weekly card games. Peter is survived by his loving wife Joan of over 60 years and their children, Richard (Louise), Robert (Janet) and Debbie (Leon) and grandchildren Lindsay, Chantal, Ryan, Lauren, Danielle and Adam. Predeceased by his sister Pam in Australia. A special thank you to Dr. Mike Borchuck, and the many caring staff and friends at his Chartwell Pickering City Centre residence. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to https://www.debracanada.org/
Due to restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, all arrangements are to remain private.