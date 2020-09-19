LYTLE, PETER JOSEPH June 19, 1942 - September 12, 2020 Passed away peacefully at his Kingston home on Saturday, September 12, 2020 with his loving wife Patricia of 54 years by his side. Survived by his wife Patricia, sons Alan (Sara) and Paul and grandchildren Taylor, Tristan and Paige who will deeply miss him, along with siblings John (Chris), Mike, Karen (Rick), brother-in-law David and sister-"out"-law Wendy, numerous nieces and nephews, grandnephews, grandnieces and many friends. For further information and online condolences please visit jamesreidfuneralhome.com