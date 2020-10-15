McGUCKIN, S.F.M., REV. PETER JOSEPH 1932 - 2020 Scarboro missioner Fr. Joseph "Pedro" McGuckin passed away peacefully on October 11, 2020, in Consuelo, Dominican Republic. He was 88 years of age. Fr. Joe was born on August 31, 1932, to a farming family in Clandonald, a hamlet in the town of Vermilion, Alberta. He was predeceased by his parents Peter and Mary (McFarlane) McGuckin, brothers Patrick (Elsie), Michael, and Jerry McGuckin; and brother-in-law Michael Brodbin. Ordained on December 20, 1958, Fr. Joe was assigned the following year to the Dominican Republic where he served for 53 years, most of that time in the rural communities of Matanzas in Bani. He was known to the people as "Padre Pedro." Fr. Joe's faith and his commitment to justice for the poor were formed by his experiences in mission. As a young priest, he was stationed in the town of Haina during a time of civil unrest in the country in 1965, a year that saw the martyrdom of Scarboro missioner Fr. Art MacKinnon also serving in the country. Fr. Joe and his fellow priests washed and dressed Fr. Art's bullet-ridden body for the Funeral Mass and burial. As a new missioner to the Dominican Republic, Fr. Joe worked with Scarboro priest Fr. Harvey Steele in his efforts to establish the cooperative movement throughout the country to help the struggling farming communities. Fr. Joe would continue these efforts to help the people work together to help themselves. From 1975 to 1982, Fr. Joe was assigned to the Interamerican Cooperative Institute (ICI) in Panama as director of the institute, succeeding its founder Fr. Harvey Steele. Leaders of grassroots organizations throughout Latin America came to ICI in an adult learning environment to study community development and the cooperative movement in their struggle for life and justice. Fr. Joe served four separate terms as regional superior in the Dominican mission. In 2005, he received the high papal honour of Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice (for Church and Pontiff), a medal in the form of a cross and in recognition of his distinguished service in the Dominican Republic. In 2017, retired from active ministry, Fr. Joe entered St. Luke's Home for Seniors in Consuelo, administered by the Grey Sisters of the Immaculate Conception of Pembroke, Ontario. Scarboro Missions is grateful to former lay missioner Dean Riley in Consuelo and to the Grey Sisters for their care and concern for Fr. Joe. Fr. Joe chose to live out his final years in the Dominican Republic among the people he served and loved. Like many Scarboro missioners who served there, his nationality was Canadian but his heart was Dominican. Fr. Joe is loved and remembered by his sister Eileen Brodbin, his sister-in-law Jean McGuckin, along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. According to Fr. Joe's wishes, his funeral and interment took place on Tuesday, October 13th, in Consuelo, Dominican Republic. May he rest in peace.



