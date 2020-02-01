|
JOURNEAUX, PETER March 8, 1934 - January 19, 2020 Peter left us quietly Sunday, January 19, 2020 after struggling with Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease (COPD). Son of Phil and Lucy (Brown) Journeaux, brother to Rene (Bent) Nielsen, uncle to several nieces and nephews and much loved cousin to the "American Browns". Peter married Andrea in March 1964 and became devoted father to Kari (Dane) and Kirsty (Vani) and doting Grandpa to Hanna and Connor, Sebastian and Brianna. He was a skilled artist and crafter, avid indoor and outdoor gardener, enthusiastic reader and curious learner. Blessed with a large extended family and a wide circle of friends, he will be missed. As expressions of sympathy, donations to The Nature Conservancy of Canada or other environmental charities would be appreciated. Visitation will be held at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge Street, North York, on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A Celebration of Peter's Life will be the following day, Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 3 p.m., at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 1, 2020