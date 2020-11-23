KANTOR, PETER It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Peter Kantor on November 20, 2020 at Humber River Hospital in Toronto. Cherished by his wife Dyrun Finnson, his children Peter and Darlene, granddaughter Sarah and great-grandson Keenan. Brother to Ruby Floren (Ron). He will be fondly remembered by his brother-in-law Craig Finnson (Gail) and sister-in-law Phyllis Finnson (Ross deceased). He will be dearly missed by his nieces Tammy, Sally and Jessica and his nephews Patrick, Ryan and Andrew. He was fondly known as the Tickle Monster by his many grandnieces and nephews. Peter was born in 1942 in Lodz, Poland. After the war he moved to Frankfurt, Germany with his mother Irene and his grandmother. His mother met and married Anzel Kantor and as a family they immigrated to Toronto in 1952. His mother emphasized the importance of learning English to assimilate as quickly as possible. On his first day of school he wore his best lederhosen and after school he explained to his mother that if he wanted to fit in he should wear blue jeans. He began work as a shipper at Northcott Silk at the age of 17. He worked his way up the ladder to become a co-owner of the company, its President and later a company Director. For 59 years he surrounded himself with his Northcott family. Business was important but a good relationship with his colleagues, customers and suppliers was key to his success. He was known as being kind. He had an infectious smile that would light up a room. He was a funster. Life was a joy to explore. He made everyone feel welcome and important. His sage advice, his positive attitude and his helping hand enriched those he encountered. He encouraged people to improve their lives and to affect change that would benefit others. He was an avid reader. He searched for knowledge and in learning of other peoples lives. He had the great opportunity of travelling the world. When others actively sought out other cultures Peter would sit in the background to observe and would, like a magnet, attract children and the elderly. There wasn't a dog he didn't want to pet and even in a desert he found a cat needing a loving rub. Animals were immediately drawn to him and quickly assessed him as the weakest link. He enjoyed sports as a spectator and a friendly wager made a game more interesting. He was competitive especially in cards. He was his neighbourhood's Mister Rogers. He considered his neighbours and friends his family. He was a generous person, and greatly loved and will be sorely missed. Stories and memories may be shared at www. wardfuneralhomes.com
. If desired, donations can be made to the Salvation Army or a charity of your choice. In the coming months, in brighter days, in the Village of Rosseau, family and friends will gather to celebrate Peter's incredible life.