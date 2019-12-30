Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter KOCHUTA. View Sign Service Information Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Yorke Chapel 2357 Bloor Street West Toronto , ON M6S 1P4 (416)-767-3153 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Yorke Chapel 2357 Bloor Street West Toronto , ON M6S 1P4 Visitation 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Yorke Chapel 2357 Bloor Street West Toronto , ON M6S 1P4 Funeral service 9:30 AM Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Yorke Chapel 2357 Bloor Street West Toronto , ON M6S 1P4 Obituary

KOCHUTA, Peter It is with great sadness that our family announces the passing of Peter Kochuta on December 27, 2019, at St. Joseph's Health Centre, at the age of 94. Beloved husband of 72 years to Helen. Loving father of Don (Donna) and Pat (Eric). Proud grandfather to Christopher, Colin, Kathryn (Bobby) and Stefanie and great-grandfather to Madelyn. Peter joined the Canadian Army in 1943 and served in Normandy, France after D Day until wounded in 1944. After a year long recovery in England he returned to Canada and took up the jewellery trade. He eventually founded his own business, Peter Kochuta Jewellers, and was highly regarded across the country and abroad for his custom and unique designs. Peter was a member of the 24K Club and eventually retired in 1989. Peter enjoyed golfing (member of Islington Golf Club), 10 pin bowling, downhill skiing, and oil and watercolour painting. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Visitation will take place at Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel (2357 Bloor St. W., Toronto, 416-767-3153), on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. The Funeral Service will be celebrated at Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. Burial to follow at Riverside Cemetery (1567 Royal York Rd., Toronto, 416-241-0861). If so desired, a donation in memory of Peter may be made to a charity of your choice.



