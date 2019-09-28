PETER LAMANTIA

LAMANTIA, PETER 1922 - 2019 Peter lived a long and happy life. Predeceased by his loving wife Margaret (Scorsone), in 2003. Loving father of Margaret (Glen), Peter (Mary), Julie and Anna Marie. He is survived by his brother Laurie. Cherished grandfather to Paul, Julia, Emily, Michael, Andrew, Stephen and Thomas and great-grandfather to 9. A WWII veteran, he worked at Dom & Tony Fruit Market and the LCBO Warehouse, Cooper St. Many thanks to the kind compassionate staff at McCowan Retirement Home, Qualicare Scarborough, especially his devoted caregiver Sherida and his loyal driver Michael; to the day program at Providence Health Care. Special thanks to Scarborough General, especially Dr. Abdulhussain and the Palliative Care Team. A memorial donation can be made to Day Program Providence Health Care or Good Sheppard Mission. As per Peter's wishes a Private Funeral has taken place. Condolences may be made at www.pauloconnor.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 28, 2019
