LEWIS-WATTS, PETER Passed away at home with family by his side on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at the age of 70. My heartfelt thanks to my loving family, relatives, friends, doctors and nurses for your constant support during my bout with cancer. I leave my loving wife, Tara, my sons, David (Sarah, Ellie and Abbie), Jeremy, and Chris, and my brothers Bob (Maryanne) and nieces Cara and Laura, Don (Akiko, Momo, Nene and Yui) and nieces Hayley and Chloe. Mom, Elizabeth, Dad, Aubrey, and step-father, Donald Chambers predeceased me. Please, no flowers. Donations, if desired, to the Barrie office of the YMCA of Simcoe Muskoka Newcomer Services. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be forwarded to the family through www.adamsfuneralhome.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 4, 2020