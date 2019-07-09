LUCAS, Peter Peacefully with his wife Sue by his side, on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at the age of 70. Beloved husband of Sue for 49 years. Peter will be sadly missed by extended family and friends. Visitation will be held at the OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West (905-721-1234), on Wednesday, July 10th from 11:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service in the Chapel at 12:00 noon. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Kidney Foundation or the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on July 9, 2019