LOOKER, PETER LYLE It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Peter Lyle Looker of York, SC, on June 24, 2019, at the age of 57. He was born in Guelph, ON, on December 30, 1961. He will be greatly missed by Nancy (nee Chapman) of York, SC and his two sons Geoffrey (Belinda) of London, ON and Simon (Michelle) of Orillia, ON. Sadly, Peter died before his grandson Winston was born on August 17, 2019. Beloved son of J. Fred and Dorothy Looker of Washago, ON. Dear older brother to Glenn (Ann) of Dunkirk, MD, Maureen (deceased 1964), Colleen (Steve) of Guelph, ON and Andrew (Debra) of Kingwood, TX. He will be dearly missed by his extended family, the Chapman family and many friends. To reflect Peter's love of nature, a celebration of life has occurred at McDowell Nature Preserve in Charlotte, NC, on June 27, 2019. A drop-in gathering will be held in the Orillia, ON area on Saturday, October 12, 2019. For information, please contact [email protected] Donations in memory of Peter may be made to the Movember Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 20, 2019