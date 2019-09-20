Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PETER LYLE LOOKER. View Sign Obituary

LOOKER, PETER LYLE It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Peter Lyle Looker of York, SC, on June 24, 2019, at the age of 57. He was born in Guelph, ON, on December 30, 1961. He will be greatly missed by Nancy (nee Chapman) of York, SC and his two sons Geoffrey (Belinda) of London, ON and Simon (Michelle) of Orillia, ON. Sadly, Peter died before his grandson Winston was born on August 17, 2019. Beloved son of J. Fred and Dorothy Looker of Washago, ON. Dear older brother to Glenn (Ann) of Dunkirk, MD, Maureen (deceased 1964), Colleen (Steve) of Guelph, ON and Andrew (Debra) of Kingwood, TX. He will be dearly missed by his extended family, the Chapman family and many friends. To reflect Peter's love of nature, a celebration of life has occurred at McDowell Nature Preserve in Charlotte, NC, on June 27, 2019. A drop-in gathering will be held in the Orillia, ON area on Saturday, October 12, 2019. For information, please contact

LOOKER, PETER LYLE It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Peter Lyle Looker of York, SC, on June 24, 2019, at the age of 57. He was born in Guelph, ON, on December 30, 1961. He will be greatly missed by Nancy (nee Chapman) of York, SC and his two sons Geoffrey (Belinda) of London, ON and Simon (Michelle) of Orillia, ON. Sadly, Peter died before his grandson Winston was born on August 17, 2019. Beloved son of J. Fred and Dorothy Looker of Washago, ON. Dear older brother to Glenn (Ann) of Dunkirk, MD, Maureen (deceased 1964), Colleen (Steve) of Guelph, ON and Andrew (Debra) of Kingwood, TX. He will be dearly missed by his extended family, the Chapman family and many friends. To reflect Peter's love of nature, a celebration of life has occurred at McDowell Nature Preserve in Charlotte, NC, on June 27, 2019. A drop-in gathering will be held in the Orillia, ON area on Saturday, October 12, 2019. For information, please contact [email protected] Donations in memory of Peter may be made to the Movember Foundation. Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close