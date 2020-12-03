WILSON, Peter MacDonald Retired 35 year employee of VIA Rail, Peacefully at Scarborough Health Network - Centenary Site on Monday, November 30, 2020. Peter at the age of 79. Beloved husband of Evelyn for 55 years. Loving father of Peter, Christopher and Kimberley. Cherished grandfather of Gabriel, Isaiah, Sarah, Noah, Erinn and Seth. Dear brother of Donna, Janet and the late Barry. A small private family service will be held at Mount Lawn Funeral Home, 21 Garrard Road, Whitby, 905-443-3376 on Friday, December 4th at 12:00 noon. All are welcome to watch the service, at service time, please click on the live stream below. http://www.livememorialservices.com/Home/ServiceDetail/8325
Donations may be made to Sick Kids Foundation. Online condolences may be shared at mountlawn.ca
At the direction of The Bereavement Authority of Ontario, please follow the link for further information about directives surrounding COVID 19. https://thebao.ca/registrars-directive/